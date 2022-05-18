HC grants interim protection from arrest to Satara BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to Jaykumar Gore, BJP MLA from Satara District, while hearing his appeal in a case in which the legislator along with five others was booked by Dahiwadi police station for allegedly forging documents in the name of a deceased person. The case relates to fraudulently preparing bogus documents regarding a land in Mayani village. A man called Mahadev Piraji Bhise had lodged a complaint in this regard.

A vacation bench of Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Anil Pansare on Wednesday was hearing a plea by Gore and argued by a senior advocate Rajeev Patil challenging Waduj court order rejecting relief to him.

The bench told the prosecution that as appeal is required to be finally heard, the court will either protect the accused and hear the case in July or police can make a statement and the plea can be heard by a regular bench in June.

Additional Public Prosecutor S V Gavand, on instructions of Nilesh V Deshmukh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Dahiwadi Police station, informed the bench that appellant shall not be arrested till the next date of hearing as the appeal is required to be finally heard. The court accepted the statement and posted the hearing to June 9.