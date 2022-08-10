scorecardresearch
HC grants interim protection from arrest to man booked for ‘raping, cheating’ woman

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre was hearing anticipatory bail application filed by the man through advocate Rahul Arote in connection with the FIR registered at Turbhe MIDC police station for rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation for sexually assaulting the complainant between May 2021 to June 8, this year.

The complainant said she was introduced to the accused on a dating application and they became friends. (File Photo)

THE BOMBAY High Court recently granted interim protection from arrest to a man booked by Navi Mumbai police for raping and cheating a 30-year-old woman after they got introduced to each other through a dating mobile application. The complainant had alleged that the accused forced her into a physical relationship on the assurance of marriage, and also managed to get her to transfer nearly Rs 6.6 lakh to him.

The complainant said she was introduced to the accused on a dating application and they became friends. In May last year, the accused projected to be engaged in a lucrative job with a handsome income and proposed marriage to her, but she was hesitant.

The complainant said that in August last year, the accused said he wanted her to meet his mother. Later, he claimed his mother was unwell and took the complainant to a lodge instead. There, he booked a room by submitting her identity cards and forced her into sexual intercourse on the pretext of marriage. Thereafter, he allegedly managed to get Rs 4.2 lakh in cash and Rs 2. 39 lakh through online payment from her. When the complainant started insisting on getting married, the accused allegedly showed her some intimate photographs of hers and threatened to post them online, prompting her to register a complaint against him.

The bench observed, “As far as the accusation under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC are concerned, the complainant is aged 30 years and assumed to be knowing consequences of her act. However, her complaint is that the applicant was in possession of certain photographs and he was blackmailing and persuaded her to have sexual intercourse against her will and wishes. Further, certain bank transactions and cash transactions are alleged to have been made by the complainant in favour of the applicant invoking section 420 (punishment for cheating) of the IPC…In the wake of the above position, the applicant deserves interim protection. However, he is expected to render cooperation to the Investigating Officer in finding out the transactions entered between the complainant and the applicant.”

The court granted interim protection from arrest to the applicant till next hearing and asked him to report to the concerned police station on three consecutive days. It asked him to surrender his mobile phone with the investigating officer. The court will hear the plea next on August 25.

