scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

HC grants bail to man booked for murdering daughter-in-law and throwing her body into sea

The court held that there is no eyewitness to the incident and prima facie prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt an involvement of the applicant in the said crime, while it should have had excluded every possibility of applicant's innocence.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
August 4, 2022 3:54:19 am
A single judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre on August 2 passed an order in a bail plea by accused Kamalnarayan Laxmi Ray, who was booked for murdering his daughter-in-law Nandini in December 2020. (Representational)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a man who was booked for allegedly smothering 21-year-old daughter-in-law to death, whose body was discovered stuffed in a gunny bag at Malad’s Aksa beach in December 2020.

The court held that there is no eyewitness to the incident and prima facie prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt an involvement of the applicant in the said crime, while it should have had excluded every possibility of applicant’s innocence.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“Since the material compiled in the charge sheet, prima facie, falls short of the above, the applicant deserves his release on bail,” the court held.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

A single judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre on August 2 passed an order in a bail plea by accused Kamalnarayan Laxmi Ray, who was booked for murdering his daughter-in-law Nandini in December 2020.

Advocate Hare Krishna Mishra representing Ray submitted that his client was falsely implicated in the case and the prosecution had only relied on circumstantial evidence and failed to show the applicant’s involvement in the case, which the court accepted.

As per prosecution, the deceased woman’s father lodged a complaint at Samata Nagar police in Kandivali, stating that she was missing since December 8, 2020.

Sixteen days later, a police officer from Malvani police station received an information from a Naval officer that a big gunny sack was found on the seashore at the back side of the INS Hamla situated at Malad (West). The FIR was registered at Malvani police station under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

The prosecution had claimed that Ray was suspecting her character and after eliminating her, the body along with bed sheet and pillow was packed in a white gunnysack, which was thrown into the sea to destroy evidence.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The deceased’s father in his missing report stated that his daughter had eloped with Ray’s son and they got married when she was 17 years and 11 months old. Nandini, who went missing on December 8, 2020 lived with her husband Pankaj and father-in-law at Poisar area in Kandivali East.

Pankaj had gone to Bihar to attend a Chhath Pooja and the woman had been staying with her father-in-law since. When she was nowhere to be found for a couple of days, a missing complaint was lodged by her father.

Advocate Mishra said that the police have come up with a “bogus story of contract killing and has shown false recovery of the amount from the co-accused, which in no case, matches with the evidence in the charge sheet.” He added that the probe against the 60-year-old applicant is complete and as the trial is likely to consume considerable time, therefore he shall be released on bail.

Justice Dangre observed that statements by witnesses did not assign any role to the applicant and they do not refer to any quibble between the deceased and the father-in-law. The court noted that “mere one circumstance that the applicant left for his native place (in Bihar) when his daughter-in-law went missing by itself cannot implicate him for the offence of murder.”

More from Mumbai

Granting bail to the applicant by seeking his cooperation with the probe, the judge held that “the prosecution has failed to attribute any motive to the applicant for eliminating the deceased.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 03:54:19 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement