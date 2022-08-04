HC grants bail to man booked for murdering daughter-in-law and throwing her body into sea

August 4, 2022 3:54:19 am
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a man who was booked for allegedly smothering 21-year-old daughter-in-law to death, whose body was discovered stuffed in a gunny bag at Malad’s Aksa beach in December 2020.
The court held that there is no eyewitness to the incident and prima facie prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt an involvement of the applicant in the said crime, while it should have had excluded every possibility of applicant’s innocence.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
“Since the material compiled in the charge sheet, prima facie, falls short of the above, the applicant deserves his release on bail,” the court held.
Subscriber Only Stories
A single judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre on August 2 passed an order in a bail plea by accused Kamalnarayan Laxmi Ray, who was booked for murdering his daughter-in-law Nandini in December 2020.
Advocate Hare Krishna Mishra representing Ray submitted that his client was falsely implicated in the case and the prosecution had only relied on circumstantial evidence and failed to show the applicant’s involvement in the case, which the court accepted.
As per prosecution, the deceased woman’s father lodged a complaint at Samata Nagar police in Kandivali, stating that she was missing since December 8, 2020.
Sixteen days later, a police officer from Malvani police station received an information from a Naval officer that a big gunny sack was found on the seashore at the back side of the INS Hamla situated at Malad (West). The FIR was registered at Malvani police station under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.
The prosecution had claimed that Ray was suspecting her character and after eliminating her, the body along with bed sheet and pillow was packed in a white gunnysack, which was thrown into the sea to destroy evidence.
The deceased’s father in his missing report stated that his daughter had eloped with Ray’s son and they got married when she was 17 years and 11 months old. Nandini, who went missing on December 8, 2020 lived with her husband Pankaj and father-in-law at Poisar area in Kandivali East.
Pankaj had gone to Bihar to attend a Chhath Pooja and the woman had been staying with her father-in-law since. When she was nowhere to be found for a couple of days, a missing complaint was lodged by her father.
Advocate Mishra said that the police have come up with a “bogus story of contract killing and has shown false recovery of the amount from the co-accused, which in no case, matches with the evidence in the charge sheet.” He added that the probe against the 60-year-old applicant is complete and as the trial is likely to consume considerable time, therefore he shall be released on bail.
Justice Dangre observed that statements by witnesses did not assign any role to the applicant and they do not refer to any quibble between the deceased and the father-in-law. The court noted that “mere one circumstance that the applicant left for his native place (in Bihar) when his daughter-in-law went missing by itself cannot implicate him for the offence of murder.”
Granting bail to the applicant by seeking his cooperation with the probe, the judge held that “the prosecution has failed to attribute any motive to the applicant for eliminating the deceased.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
DGP honours UT Police team for nabbing notorious burglar
Complete probe in NDPS cases within 180 days: HC to DGPs
Chandigarh has so far reported 22 dengue cases
Noida prepares for twin tower demolition; more than 60 experts to be involved
Ex-DGP Saini quizzed by SIT in sacrilege police firing case
Hired driver abandons senior citizen couple, makes away with their car
High Court issues notice to UT over Inspector’s plea against CAT order
Woman stalked in park, case registered
Day after four died at Gurgaon condo, kin rue: ‘Safety gear could have saved their lives’
Vigilance Bureau raids govt office, arrests architect for corruption
Kerala skater’s kin arrive to claim body
Elderly couple targeted at Gurgaon home, 4 masked men gag woman, flee with bangles and phone