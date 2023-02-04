scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
HC grants bail to man arrested for Sakinaka gangrape, says ‘consensual relationship’

As per the prosecution, on January 17, 2020, the woman, who was then 27, was allegedly drugged and raped by three men. It was alleged that the main accused had forced the woman to marry him.

Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing the bail plea filed by the main accused, who was booked on February 19, 2021, under sections 376-D (gangrape), 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506(ii) (aggravated criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to the prime accused arrested by the Sakinaka police in a 2021 gangrape case.

The court observed on February 1 that while accused was in a consensual relationship with the victim, the forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports do not incriminate him and therefore, he was entitled to be released on bail. The HC had granted bail to two others arrested in the case last month.

Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing the bail plea filed by the main accused, who was booked on February 19, 2021, under sections 376-D (gangrape), 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506(ii) (aggravated criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the complaint, one of the accused had introduced the woman to the main accused. Time and again, he had allegedly demanded money from her, and she paid him, as he threatened to make her obscene videos viral on social media.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan, appearing for the main accused, said that while it has been alleged that he raped the woman, shot a video on his phone and threatened her of making it viral, the FSL report stated that no incriminating video has been recovered from his cellphone.

Claiming that there was no documentary evidence of the main accused extorting money from the woman, Khan said that while there were inconsistencies in her statement, there was no independent witness corroborating the allegations.

Justice Karnik referred to his January 19 order granting bail to the two co-accused. He had noted the two had served a year and 10 months in jail, and nothing incriminating was found against them in their cellphones. He had said that since the probe is complete and the trial is likely to take a long time to conclude, they deserve release on bail.

On February 1, Justice Karnik, while granting relief to the main accused had said, “Prima facie it appears that the applicant was in consensual relationship with the victim. Though, it is alleged that the applicant had made some obscene videos of the victim, the FSL reports do not reveal anything incriminating against the present applicant. The applicant is therefore granted bail.”

