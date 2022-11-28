HC grants bail to man booked for sexually assaulting minor boy

Observing that even though the allegations against a 49-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, who used to attend his son’s tuitions are “serious”, the Bombay High Court granted bail to the accused since the medical evidence is not incriminating.

The man was arrested in August 2021 by Thane Police after a complaint was lodged for the incident that took place in January 2021. The bench noted that the applicant was in custody for over a year and since there was no possibility of trial commencing anytime soon, he deserved to be released on bail under stringent conditions.

A single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik on November 22 passed the order while hearing the bail plea in connection with an FIR registered for offences punishable under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to the complaint, the 10-year-old victim started attending tuition in January 2021 at the house of the applicant’s son in the evening. At the end of January, the victim refused to attend classes. The complainant tried to enquire from the victim about the reason, but the boy did not respond. On August 9, 2021, the victim narrated the incident to the complainant.

According to the prosecution, on January 11, 2021, when his son was not around, the accused committed sexual assault on the victim and after four days, he committed penetrative sexual assault on the victim and then left the victim at the home.

The bench went through the victim’s statement under Section 164 of the CrPC where he narrated his ordeal.

Advocate Sujeet Sahoo for the accused said that there were contradictions in the statements of the victim. However, the prosecution lawyer submitted that the offence was serious and the accused’s plea deserved to be rejected.

Advertisement

“The allegations no doubt are serious in nature. However, it is seen that in respect of the incident which took place on January 15, 2021, FIR came to be lodged on August 8, 2021, almost seven months after the incident,” the bench noted.

“The applicant and victim are residing in the same area. The medical evidence does not reveal anything incriminating against the applicant probably because the incident took place seven months before. Factually, medical evidence is not against the applicant. The applicant is in custody for more than one year and five months and there is no possibility of trial commencing any time soon. Taking an overall view of the matter, in my opinion, the applicant can be released on bail by imposing stringent conditions,” Justice Karnik held.

The bench also directed the applicant not to leave till the trial is over and asked him to cooperate with the probe.