HC to govt: Take steps to ensure writings of social reformers reach more readers

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to make ‘positive and concrete efforts’ to create public awareness about the writings of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and other social reformers so that they reach more readers. The bench, while hearing a suo motu PIL regarding a stalled project to publish the writings and speeches of Dr Ambedkar also sought to know from the government the volumes being published and steps taken for the content which was not published yet; if there was damage to the copies and records, and how the same could be protected and preserved.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Kishore C Sant said while the state government has published ‘wonderful’ volumes of original writings of several social reformers, efforts are not taken to make these books available to the common citizens in shops. “We are happy that the state published books on Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Jotirao Phule but none knows about it,” Justice Varale said.

The HC was hearing a suo motu PIL it had initiated in December last year. The court had referred to a November 24, 2021, news report published in the daily Loksatta, which said that the government issued directions to print nine lakh copies of the volumes and that printing paper worth Rs 5.45 crore was purchased for the same. At a hearing earlier this year, the court had asked the state government to inform it about the composition, remuneration, and facilities provided to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Source Material Publication Committee which undertakes such work. Expressed dissatisfaction over the state affidavit saying it, did not have all the details, the court sought an additional affidavit within two weeks.