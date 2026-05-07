HC gives BMC 2-week ultimatum to pay maternity benefits to contractual doctor

"This exercise shall be positively carried out within a period not later than 2 weeks," the HC noted and posted further hearing to record compliance on June 8.

Hearing contempt petition by a contractual doctor at KEM Hospital alleging failure of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to follow court order, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed it to compute and release maternity leave benefits to her in an expeditious manner within two weeks.

The HC had, in February, while setting aside the hospital’s decision to deny benefits to the petitioner, said authorities should be “more sensitive” to deserving employees and see to it that the working woman does not have to compromise between her career and caregiving.

The court on February 27 had allowed plea by anaesthesiologist Dhanashri Ramesh Karkhanis, who was employed on a contractual basis as an Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology) at Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital.