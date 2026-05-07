HC gives BMC 2-week ultimatum to pay maternity benefits to contractual doctor
The HC had, in February, while setting aside the hospital's decision to deny benefits to the petitioner, said authorities should be "more sensitive" to deserving employees and see to it that the working woman does not have to compromise between her career and caregiving.
Hearing contempt petition by a contractual doctor at KEM Hospital alleging failure of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to follow court order, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed it to compute and release maternity leave benefits to her in an expeditious manner within two weeks.
The HC had, in February, while setting aside the hospital’s decision to deny benefits to the petitioner, said authorities should be “more sensitive” to deserving employees and see to it that the working woman does not have to compromise between her career and caregiving.
The court on February 27 had allowed plea by anaesthesiologist Dhanashri Ramesh Karkhanis, who was employed on a contractual basis as an Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology) at Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital.
The petitioner had sought setting aside of October 2024 communication that rejected her claim for benefits under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.
Even as the hospital claimed BMC service rules did not apply to the contractual employee, the HC dismissed it and observed the “objective of maternity benefits is to protect the dignity of motherhood” and to provide financial security to the woman and the child during the period she is unable to work.
Karkhanis has been employed at KEM Hospital since January 2022, with her contract renewed every year.
Following her most recent renewal in July 2024, she fulfilled the statutory requirement of completing 80 days of work within the previous 12 months and submitted her maternity leave request for six months in October 2024. Her application was denied.
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She gave birth in November 2024 and continued to pursue the statutory benefits she was entitled to.
After attempting to return to work on April 7, 2025, she resigned the following day, stating that the lack of creche facilities, fixed nursing breaks, and uncertain working hours were the reasons for her decision.
A division bench of Justices Riyaz I Chagla and Advait M Sethna on May 5 was hearing her contempt petition argued through advocate Subit Chakrabarti, which claimed that the authorities failed to comply with the February 27 directives to pay the amounts within six weeks, therefore they were in contempt of the court orders.
BMC’s lawyer submitted a March 16 communication, subsequently endorsed by the its Commissioner on April 29 for computation and release of amounts payable to petitioner.
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“This exercise shall be positively carried out within a period not later than 2 weeks,” the HC noted and posted further hearing to record compliance on June 8.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
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