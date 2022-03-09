Bombay HC dismisses plea seeking stay on film’s release

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL filed by an Uttar Pradesh resident seeking to take down the trailer and stay the March 11 release of the film The Kashmir Files.

The plea filed by Intezar Hussain against the makers of the film said the trailer seemed to suggest that the movie was about Muslims killing Kashmiri Pandits and hence, hurting sentiments of the Muslim community.

The HC noted that Hussain had not challenged the CBFC approval to the movie.