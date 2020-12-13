HC dismisses plea against three officers facing extortion charges

Mane, currently senior inspector (unit XI), said, "The allegations against me were baseless and I am relieved that the HC dismissed the writ petition.

THE BOMBAY High Court last month dismissed a writ petition seeking that an FIR be registered against three policemen for allegedly extorting from a person they had arrested. The HC in its order, dismissing the petition, stated that the complainant had alternative remedies like approaching the magistrate court seeking registration of offence. The complainant has said they are deciding whether to approach the magistrate court or Supreme Court against the order.

The Indian Express on May 19 had reported about the allegations against the three officers, including the then senior inspector (unit X) Sunil Mane. The complainant had filed a writ petition alleging that on October 27 last year, the police officers had taken a bribe of Rs 18.50 lakh to not charge him in a cheating case. He alleged that they demanded more money and when he refused to pay, he was charged in a case and arrested.

Eventually the complainant was released on bail on April 22, a day after a chargesheet was filed against him. The complainant later approached the HC. The HC in its order not providing relief sought by the complainant stated the “availability of alternate efficacious remedy” as the reason behind dismissing the writ petition.

The HC referred to Supreme Court judgments stating that the complainant could approach the magistrate court under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure seeking directions for an FIR to be registered. The complainant’s lawyer K H Giri said, “We are deciding whether to approach the magistrate court or approach the Supreme Court. We will decide on it soon.”

Mane, currently senior inspector (unit XI), said, “The allegations against me were baseless and I am relieved that the HC dismissed the writ petition. The baseless allegations in this case were also used by other accused who I have arrested to tarnish my reputation built over years of good work.”

Soon after the allegations Mane was transferred to the Modus Operandi Bureau, considered a side-posting, before being transferred as senior inspector of unit XI.

