HC directs SEIAA to decide environment clearances within 8 weeks

The Bombay High Court on Friday partly allowed a plea by National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) West Foundation, a real estate self-regulatory body, and directed State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to decide in eight weeks pending proposals in accordance with DCPR 2034 and UDCPR.

NAREDCO had claimed that SEIAA was deferring environmental clearance to real estate projects citing a September 23, 2022 email from Registrar, NGT, following an order in a Kalpataru Properties case wherein it held that the developer cannot show a podium in a building as a recreational ground. The HC observed that the NGT order was “not an impediment” to consider pending pleas.

Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne passed the order while hearing a plea by NAREDCO, which claimed to have more than 400 real estate developers as its members.

Senior advocate Pravin Samdani, appearing for the association, said that it was aggrieved by inaction of SEIAA in repeatedly deferring proposals for environmental clearance. NAREDCO said that the NGT decision was applicable only to projects governed by Development Control Regula-tions, 1991, and not to projects governed by Development Control and Promotion Regula-tions 2034 (DCPR 2034) and Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulation (UDCPR).

Samdani argued that the NGT judgment would only govern the parties before it and the same cannot be considered as general direction to SEIAA not to sanction any proposal for environmental clearance unless recreational ground is provided. “However, since there is no clarity on the issue, it appears that SEIAA has been deferring the proposals rather than taking any final decision on the same. The petitioners are aggrieved by such an inaction on the part of the SEIAA,” the HC noted.

Additional Government Pleader Milind More said that SEIAA felt bound by NGT directions, and there was no clarity on the issue and the court can clarify the same so that SEIAA can accordingly proceed with applications before it.