HC directs rights’ body to close suo motu case on dues of MSRTC employees

The Bombay High Court recently directed the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) to close the suo motu case it had initiated after taking cognizance of a news report which raised grievances of employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) due to non-payment of dues.

The HC found substance in MSRTC’s submission that the commission had no jurisdiction to adjudicate on labour dues and could not issue summons or pass orders in this regard to the corporation.

The employees had also submitted that they had not lodged any complaint with MSHRC, adding that in case of any dispute on dues, they would approach the “relevant authorities” for redressal of grievances but not the rights commission.

On December 20, a division bench of Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice M M Sathaye passed an order in a plea filed by MSRTC seeking quashing and setting aside the proceedings in a suo motu case pending before the MSHRC and the latter’s orders in this regard.

The commission, after taking cognizance of a news report, had issued directions to the corporation to file an affidavit on or before November 30, 2022, detailing the time it would take to pay benefits along with interest in totality to employees of MSRTC.

On December 1, advocate S C Naidu for the MSRTC had argued that the commission had no jurisdiction to exercise suo motu powers based on the news report, adding the proceedings filed by the employees’ union were pending before the Settlement Commission.

Naidu said the MSHRC had wrongly directed the financial adviser and chief accounts officer of the corporation to provide papers related to the dues to the secretary of the employees’ union without any application made by the latter to the MSHRC.

The bench perused an affidavit filed by the employees’ union – Maharashtra ST Karmachari Congress — which indicated that MSRTC was making regular payments, whatever possible, as per availability of finances towards arrears of settlement and leave encashment.

The lawyer for the employees’ union stated that it will not approach the MSHRC for redressal, which the high court accepted.

The lawyer for MSHRC stated that as the employees’ union concerned does not want to pursue the grievance, the commission would close the summons issued to the MSRTC.