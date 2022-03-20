HC directs Pune woman to grant consent for renewal of residency of minor son staying with husband in Denmark

The Bombay High Court recently directed a woman from Pune to give her consent for renewal of residence permit of the minor child staying with her husband in Denmark, as the Danish laws, in case of joint custody of the child, required consent of both the parents for the child’s Permanent Residency (PR).

The 10-year-old son of the couple is currently studying in fourth grade and his residence permit was due to expire on March 19. The court was informed that the couple got married in India in December 2008 and was living in the USA till 2011.

Following the birth of the child the same year, the couple stayed in Pune till 2016 before the petitioner moved to Copenhagen, Denmark, for a job at a technology company where his wife and child joined him in March 2017.

Following strain in their marital relations, the couple decided to seek a divorce by mutual consent and was referred for counselling by the court. While the respondent wife left Denmark in March last year, the husband and the minor child remained in Copenhagen.

However, the wife refused to give consent for extension of residence permit for the child in Denmark, prompting the husband to approach the HC. The husband claimed that permanent residence of the child in Denmark was in the minor’s “interest and welfare.”

The wife, through advocate Nitin Deshpande, contested the proceedings, alleging that the petitioner had compelled her to leave Denmark and that she was deprived of her child’s custody.

She claimed that “there was no quality education in Denmark and it would be in the child’s interest if he takes education in India and imbibes its cultural values.”

A single-judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was on March 14 hearing writ plea by the husband, argued through senior advocate Anil Anturkar and advocate Yatin Malvankar. The plea was against the February 8 order of the Pune Family Court that dismissed his application under the Guardian and Wards Act for interim relief.

The family court had observed that the petitioner had taken the child to Denmark without informing the court and it “prima facie indicated that the husband had come to India temporarily only to file a plea and deceive the respondent wife.”

The trial court had said that the petitioner ought to have approached the Denmark court for allowing him to have child’s custody in absence of consent by wife, the court had said.

The petitioner’s lawyers submitted that the minor’s residence permit is to expire on March 19 and if the same is not renewed, his stay there will be considered as “illegal” and he will be at the risk of deportation, along with “hardship of disruption in his education”.

Justice Prabhudesai held: “Under the circumstances, without prejudice to her rights, the respondent-wife is directed to give her consent for extension of current residence permit of the minor son to enable him to continue his education till the rights of the parties are finally adjudicated on merits.”

On March 15, the court recorded compliance of its order as the wife gave her consent in prescribed format mandated by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, Denmark. The High Court allowed her to have access to the child through videoconferencing every weekend till the next date of hearing on March 28.