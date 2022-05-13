HC directs Omkar Realtors promoter be shifted from pvt hospital to state-run J J hospital

The Bombay High Court, while hearing a medical bail plea filed by Omkar Realtors Group promoter and managing director Babulal Varma – booked by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case – refused to allow him to continue to stay at privately-run Lilavati hospital in Mumbai and directed the ED to shift him to state-run J J hospital.

On May 9, a board of doctors set up by J J hospital, as per the court’s directive, had visited the Lilavati hospital ICU, where Varma was admitted.

It had said that while he needed to be assessed for his oxygen requirements and does not seem to be fit to be discharged, the facilities needed to manage his condition are available at J J hospital.

On May 5, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act judge had rejected Varma’s request to confirm the temporary bail granted to him on March 23 or to extend his temporary bail for six months. The judge had directed Varma to surrender before the Arthur Road jail, prompting him to approach HC seeking bail.

On May 6, Justice Anuja Prabhudessai of the HC had directed the dean of J J hospital to constitute a board of doctors to examine Varma. It had directed the team to submit a report consisting of the nature of treatment required, whether such facilities were available at JJ hospital and if the applicant was fit to be shifted there.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for ED, said Varma had himself got admitted in the hospital after his plea was rejected by the special judge.

However, Varma’s lawyer, Aabad Ponda, denied this.

On May 11, Justice N J Jamadar, who was hearing Varma’s bail plea, perused his health report. He said, “…the applicant needs to be assessed for his oxygen requirements and does not seem to be fit to be discharged from the hospital. However, the medical team has categorically stated that the facilities for managing the current condition are available at JJ hospital.”

While extending Varma’s temporary bail till May 20, the court directed the J J hospital dean to admit him and furnish another report on his condition during the hearing on the same day.