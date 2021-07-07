HC directs MU to hand over degree certificates to over 1,700 students of Mithibai College

In a major relief to 1,763 students the Bombay High Court has directed the University of Mumbai (MU) to hand them over the degree certificates. (File Photo)

In a major relief to 1,763 students of SVKM’s Mithibai College at Vile Parle (West), the Bombay High Court has directed the University of Mumbai (MU) to hand them over the degree certificates that were withheld by the latter after the college had changed its marking system “midway” during the session after it was granted an autonomous institution status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in March 2018.

The HC held that the university’s refusal to issue degree certificates to the students was “illegal” and would “prejudice” the interest of students who have enrolled themselves for further studies and taken up employment.

In its plea, the Mithibai College of Arts, Chauhan Institute of Science and Amrutben Jivanlal College for Commerce and Economics had sought relief against MU’s action. The petitioner maintained that under a revised system, apart from grades, the college had begun awarding marks to students after it was granted autonomous status by UGC in 2018. The MU had discontinued giving marks earlier and had introduced a grading system.

On July 3, a division bench of Justices Nitin M Jamdar and Chandrakant V Bhadang said, “The ground taken by MU to withhold degree certificates is not tenable and is vague… It is incorrect and has to be rejected.” The court noted that exams have already been held and students have been given a statement with percentages and marks, based on which, some of them have taken admissions for higher studies in India and abroad, while some have taken up jobs. “It was not possible to recall and resubmit the results for change of grades,” HC noted.

The court allowed the college’s plea by directing the MU to issue degree certificates within four weeks from the date of order.