HC directs court to decide bail plea of PMC Bank ex-director within 2 weeks

Trupti Bane had also moved an interim bail plea before a trial court, which was rejected on April 7. (File) Trupti Bane had also moved an interim bail plea before a trial court, which was rejected on April 7. (File)

The Bombay High Court has directed a sessions court to pronounce its order within two weeks on a plea seeking release on bail by former director Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, Trupti Bane, an accused in alleged bank fraud case.

Bane had claimed that being a medical professional, she wanted to serve needy persons during the COVID-19 pandemic and sought a release on bail. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in December last year had arrested three PMC Bank directors — Jagdish Mukhi, Trupti Bane — in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam. Police had maintained Bane and the two others had failed to alert the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about the unpaid loans of father-son duo Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, directors in Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), also accused in the case, owed to the PMC Bank.

Advocates Bhavesh Parmar and Rahul Gaikwad, representing Bane, argued that their client is a gynaecologist with a public hospital, and her services were required during the current coronavirus pandemic and, therefore, she should be released on bail.

Bane had further submitted that while the sessions court had heard her bail plea and reserved its order on March 26, it has not passed the ruling yet. Bane had also moved an interim bail plea before a trial court, which was rejected on April 7.

In view of this, she moved the high court and sought an interim bail, and urged to set aside the trial court’s April 7 decision. Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare has opposed Bane’s plea.

After perusing submissions, a single-judge bench of Justice Girish S Kulkarni on April 23 through video-conference noted that the sessions court could not pronounce orders in view of lockdown and directed the sessions judge to pass it within two weeks.

