Friday, July 29, 2022

HC directs collector to remove 48 structures near Mumbai airport for flouting height norms

The Bombay High Court expresses displeasure over the district collector passing responsibility to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 3:10:26 pm
DGCA, Mumbai AirportEarlier this week, the Mumbai International Airport Limited told the court that a 2021-22 survey to identify the obstacles was underway, adding that it had reported the obstacles to the DGCA. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Mumbai suburban district collector to remove 48 structures, such as unauthorised portions of buildings, that pose obstacles on the approach surfaces of Mumbai airport’s runways and flout height norms.

The court asked the collector to comply with the orders of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and held
the collector responsible for not demolishing such unauthorised structures. The collector was asked to file an affidavit by August 19 listing out steps to be taken to raze the 48 structures.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik passed an order while hearing a public-interest petition filed by advocate Yeshwanth Shenoy in 2019 stating that the structures around Mumbai airport posed a threat to the take-off and landing of flights.

Earlier this week, the Mumbai International Airport Limited told the court that a 2021-22 survey to identify the obstacles was underway, adding that it had reported the obstacles to the DGCA. The DGCA, after hearing the buildings’ owners, had passed demolition orders and forwarded them to the collector, the court was told.

The court had also said that unauthorised structures not protected by any stay order should be demolished.

On Friday, the bench noted that the airport filed an affidavit on July 8 stating that as per surveys of 2010, 137 obstacles on the approach surfaces of the all runways of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were reported to the DGCA. It added that 110 notices were issued under The Aircraft (Demolition of obstructions caused by Buildings and Trees etc.) Rules 1994.

The airport further said that in May and June 2017, final orders were passed on 63 structures, of which 49 obstacles were yet to be removed. Senior advocate Vikram Nankani, appearing for the airport, said that Vile Parle Mahila School had complied with the order, bringing down the number of unauthorised structures to 48.

The court noted that its previous orders required the collector and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to indicate steps for demolition as per rule 8 of the 1994 Rules and that the collector had to take measures for such a demolition.

Assistant government pleader Manish Pabale submitted an affidavit of July 27 of a tehsildar which showed that the collector had convened a meeting with the corporation and said the corporation was authorised to carry out demolitions under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

However, the court objected. “An attempt to shift the responsibility is clear. We are not impressed with the affidavit. We do not approve of the collector passing on demotion to the BMC,” it said.

Details of the obstacles had been furnished to the district collector through a communication dated November 3, 2017.

The court clarified that the collector could seek help from the corporation or any other planning authority such as the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority etc to take action against the 48 structures.

“The collector may require BMC’s help. They (BMC) have already filed an affidavit stating they are ready to help you in the demolition drive. So you can seek their help,” the court noted from the BMC affidavit filed through advocates Abhishek Khare and Kejali Mastakar.

The court posted the matter to August 22 for further hearing.

