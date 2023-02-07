HC directs BMC over metro project: ‘Respond to PIL against notice on felling 177 trees in Aarey’

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted time to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to respond to the plea by environment activist Zoru Bhathena, seeking to quash and set aside a notice issued by the civic body’s Tree Authority, inviting suggestions and objections for removing 177 trees at Aarey. In his plea, Bhathena said the January 12 notice was “in breach of a Supreme Court order”.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a plea by Bhathena who claimed the notice was issued following an application by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL). He said after the Supreme Court in November last year had allowed BMC to pursue its plea for felling only 84 trees for the Metro, MMRCL had submitted an application to the Tree Authority. Refusing to stay the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow the car depot of Line 3 of Mumbai Metro in Aarey, the Supreme Court had, on November 29 last year, allowed MMRCL to pursue its application before the Tree Authority for felling 84 trees to construct a ramp for the project. Bhathena had written to the Tree Authority to withdraw the notice. As it refused to do so, he approached the high court on January 21.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy for BMC submitted that 84 trees which are sought to be felled are included in the 177 trees, and the additional trees comprise shrubs and trees that grew after 2019 and were not part of the original proceedings before the SC. After the bench perused photos and noted that the trees in question did not look like shrubs but were grown trees, the petitioner pointed out that shrubs would not get identification numbers. Chinoy submitted that the Tree Authority has rightly issued a public notice after MMRCL approached it with the application for felling over 80 trees, apart from the 84 that were part of Supreme Court proceedings. The court said the SC order from last year showed there were shrubs.

Advocate Zaman Ali, for the petitioner, submitted that MMRCL should have approached SC for permission and BMC Tree Authority’s notice was illegal and in contravention of the SC order. Thereupon BMC counsel sought time to file an affidavit in reply to the plea. The bench granted it and asked the petitioner to make MMRCL a party to the plea, and will hear the PIL next week.

Judge recuses from PIL

Another PIL was recently filed by advocate Grishma Lad, seeking direction to the civic body to protect and preserve 90 trees that are in the way of widening of roads in Matunga East, near Indian Gymkhana playground.

The BMC has undertaken widening work at Matunga East, Dadar Five Gardens and Hindu Colony areas. The petitioner’s advocate Tejesh Dande said she has observed “that trees coming in the way of road widening are gagged till their stem, thereby completely blocking and covering the stem which is hazardous and prejudicial for protection and survival of trees.”

While the plea was listed before a bench of acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne, Justice Marne recused himself from hearing the same.