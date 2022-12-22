Bombay HC denies immediate relief on Covishield’s defamation suit over ‘erroneous’ comments

The Bombay High Court will on January 3, 2023, hear the Covishield vaccine manufacturer’s Rs 100-crore defamation suit seeking an injunction against — and an apology from — two individuals over “erroneous” social media comments that they allegedly made about the Covid jab’s effects.

Though the counsel for the Serum Institute of India and its CEO, Adar Poonawala, wanted the defendants restrained from posting any further “defamatory” content as an interim relief, a bench of Justice N J Jamadar refused to pass any restraining order till the hearing on January 3. The bench also said the papers were bulky and that it did not have the time to pass an immediate order without hearing the parties.

Justice Jamadar, however, granted the SII liberty to approach the vacation bench for immediate relief.

The SII claimed that Yohan Tengra and Ambar Koiri had made defamatory posts, articles and videos against Poonawala over the Covishield vaccine and sought Rs 100 crore in damages along with an unconditional apology. It further sought an order for social media platforms including YouTube and Twitter to take down the “defamatory” comments and ensure no such content is published against the company in future.

In their response, the defendants wanted SII officials prosecuted for allegedly suppressing facts in the firm’s affidavit. They said that SII could not be granted relief till the defamation suit is amended to add YouTube and is heard.