HC defers framing of charges against Eknath Khadse, wife in land deal case, suggests getting NBW cancelled

The HC was hearing applications by Khadse and his wife against trial court's December 2025 order refusing to discharge them in connection with predicate offence registered by Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 01:19 PM IST
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday deferred hearing on framing of charges against NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse and wife Mandakini for not being present before the court in connection with the cases of alleged irregularities in a 2016 Pune land deal registered by Maharashtra Police and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A single-bench of Justice Ashwin D Bhobe also orally suggested Khadse and his wife to approach the special court to get non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against them for not being present before the court cancelled.

The ACB, in April 2017, acting on Bombay HC directives, had booked Khadse, Mandakini and their son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others on a complaint by Pune developer Hemant Gawande at Bund Garden police station. Gawande had filed a complaint in May 2016 alleging that Khadse had misused his power as then Revenue Minister to facilitate purchase of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation-owned Bhosari land by Mandakani and Chaudhari for Rs 3.75 crore, against the market price of Rs 40 crore.

The ED had later lodged its case based on ACB’s FIR.

During the hearing, advocate Karansingh Rajpur for applicants and incharge Chief Public Prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh for state submitted that the issue/contentions raised in the pleas are being considered by a division (two-judge) bench in a writ petition. Rajput said he would take appropriate steps to request a division bench to consider the application.

Rajput also said the trial court has scheduled hearing for framing of charges in the matter on August 13 and same be stayed till the application is moved before a division bench. PP Deshmukh opposed the request.

Story continues below this ad

“Considering submissions by parties, applicants are granted one-week time to take appropriate steps. The special court is requested to defer hearing scheduled on February 13 post February 24,” Justice Bhobe noted.

The judge clarified the request made to trial court to defer hearing was for limited purpose of taking steps to get the matter listed before appropriate bench and he had not expressed any opinion on merits of the matter.

After Rajput sought a stay on NBW, the judge orally remarked, “Why are you shying from appearing? Get NBW cancelled (from the special court).” Rajput said his clients will take steps to get the NBW cancelled.

Advertisement