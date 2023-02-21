Bombay HC: Death row convict to attend wedding of his daughter

The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed a death-row convict from Kolhapur to attend his daughter’s wedding with a police escort. The accused need not pay escort charges as he belongs to the below poverty line category. Convicted in 2021, the man was sentenced to death for brutally murdering his mother.

A division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Prakash D Naik allowed the man to leave jail on February 23 to 25, with a police escort from 9 am to 6 pm each day to attend the wedding rituals. In July 2021, the sessions court in Kolhapur had convicted Sunil Rama Kuchkoravi and sentenced him to be hanged to death for murdering his mother and extracting her body organs with an intention to cook and eat them.

The trial court had observed that “it was the rarest of the rare” case and it “shook the social conscience of the society.”

The state government, in 2021, had filed a plea in HC seeking confirmation of the death penalty, which is still pending. Advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhry told the bench that the motive of the act is unknown and even his family is shocked. “He was a wonderful man, they all say. Unblemished record. He used to have frequent headaches and consumed liquor regularly,” Chaudhary submitted. The bench did not grant temporary bail and the court clarified that it was “allowing him to be taken out of prison for three days only because it is his daughter’s wedding.”