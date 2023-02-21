scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Bombay HC: Death row convict to attend wedding of his daughter

The trial court had observed that "it was the rarest of the rare" case and it "shook the social conscience of the society."

The state government, in 2021, had filed a plea in HC seeking confirmation of the death penalty, which is still pending.

The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed a death-row convict from Kolhapur to attend his daughter’s wedding with a police escort. The accused need not pay escort charges as he belongs to the below poverty line category. Convicted in 2021, the man was sentenced to death for brutally murdering his mother.

A division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Prakash D Naik allowed the man to leave jail on February 23 to 25, with a police escort from 9 am to 6 pm each day to attend the wedding rituals. In July 2021, the sessions court in Kolhapur had convicted Sunil Rama Kuchkoravi and sentenced him to be hanged to death for murdering his mother and extracting her body organs with an intention to cook and eat them.

The trial court had observed that “it was the rarest of the rare” case and it “shook the social conscience of the society.”

More from Mumbai

The state government, in 2021, had filed a plea in HC seeking confirmation of the death penalty, which is still pending. Advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhry told the bench that the motive of the act is unknown and even his family is shocked. “He was a wonderful man, they all say. Unblemished record. He used to have frequent headaches and consumed liquor regularly,” Chaudhary submitted. The bench did not grant temporary bail and the court clarified that it was “allowing him to be taken out of prison for three days only because it is his daughter’s wedding.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 05:12 IST
Next Story

Banks, NBFCs stop lending to apps under loan default guarantee model

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close