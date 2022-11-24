HC refuses relief to CISF constable dismissed for sleeping on duty

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to a constable of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) dismissed from service for sleeping while on duty at the Mauda thermal power plant in Nagpur and dismissed his plea against his removal from the service. It noted that he was a member of a disciplined force entrusted to guard a thermal power plant of public importance.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja passed an order in plea by K S Ramesh, a CISF constable, challenging an order of disciplinary authority that dismissed him from service on March 22, 2021.

An appellate authority in July last year confirmed an order of disciplinary authority and thereafter revisional authority through its order of March 2022 upheld the appellate authority’s decision, prompting the petitioner to approach the High Court.

In December 2020, a unit in-charge had found the petitioner in deep sleep on the “watch tower” during the night shift. The authority found the petitioner guilty of negligence and said the same showed his “apathy towards the work”. It was claimed that the petitioner was punished for seven minor incidents and one major act by different disciplinary authorities, along with written warnings issued to him.

Calling him a ‘habitual offender’, the authority had said, “Many opportunities were given to him by the disciplinary authorities…to improve his conduct, but the force member did not learn any lesson from the same and kept showing gross negligence and indiscipline towards his duty.”

Advocate Rajeev N Kumar for the petitioner said that the dismissal was due to “ill-will” and “bias” of his unit in-charge. However, the bench noted there was no reason to accept the petitioner’s contention and the statements of the then unit-in-charge seemed to be in the order.

The court also noted that the contention of ‘bias’ was not raised by the petitioner earlier during the inquiry by disciplinary authority. It also noted that the cross examination of the constable, who was a prosecution witness, did not show that the concerned constable was acting under pressure or under an influence of the unit-in-charge to “cook up the story” against the petitioner.

“It is, therefore, nothing but an afterthought of the petitioner that the then unit in-charge was biased against him and the said contention is rejected,” the bench observed.

The bench further said that the petitioner failed to make a case that he fell asleep “for reasons beyond his control”, otherwise a ‘sympathetic view’ could have been taken against the petitioner.

The bench held, “However, the facts found to be proved are quite glaring. The petitioner, a member of a disciplined force entrusted to guard a plant of public importance, was found to be in deep slumber while on night duty. This was not the solitary case of negligence on the part of the petitioner while discharging his official duty…We find the writ petition to be entirely devoid of merits. Consequently, the same stands dismissed.”