HC confirms conviction of man who raped minor: ‘Mother has divine powers to understand feelings of child, her testimony be considered’

THE PROPOSAL by Maharashtra Police to update the state police manual in November has been referred back to them by the state Home department, seeking certain clarifications for a few of the changes being sought.

This was the first time since the manual came into effect, in 1959, that an effort was made to weed out archaic procedures and include more relevant aspects, including modern-day crimes such as cyber offences.

“The proposal had been submitted to the state Home department, seeking several changes to the manual. The proposal has been referred back, seeking details about the changes being sought and the reasons behind the same. We will be working on that,” said a police officer who wished to remain anonymous.

The move is likely to further delay the approval of the final draft of the three-volume updated manual.

An official from the Home department said, “Once the chief minister signs on the proposal, the three-volume manual becomes an administrative order. Before doing the same, we sought details of what are the new changes made in the manual sent for approval and a note about why these changes were necessary. Once the issue is clarified, the file to approve the same will be put up before the CM.”

Apart from the updated version, the police have also sought approval for the translated version of the manual in Marathi. “While the manual has been translated in Marathi, till the time it is approved by the government, it does not have official validation,” the official said.

The manual includes practices related to how serious crimes, such as rape and murder, should be investigated and when arrests are to be made among other things.