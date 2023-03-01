HC clears way for BMC’s water suction tank project on mangrove buffer zone in Gorai village

Citing “public good and public interest,” the Bombay High Court has recently cleared he way for the suction tank project to provide adequate water supply to citizens around Gorai village. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sought that the project be allowed, stating that Gorai has become a tourist destination and the population there has increased multi-fold over the years.

The court granted permission, noting that sufficient safeguards have been provided and undertaking given by the civic body to comply with conditions imposed by environmental authorities.

A division bench of Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice M M Sathaye, on February 24, passed a judgment in response to a plea by the BMC, through its chief executive officer and the executive engineer water work ( civil ), seeking direction to respondent authorities of central and state governments to permit execution of a suction tank project in Gorai village.

The civic body, through advocates Saket Mone and Subit Chakrabarti, told the bench that it decided to develop a project site for suction tank of around 40 square metres near the fish market in Gorai village – on a portion of a land owned by the state government – to provide potable water. The land was granted to the BMC by the tahsildar, Mumbai Suburban District, in August 2019.

The petitioner said that there was acute shortage of water supply in the region and due to high elevation along Uttan Road, there was a difficulty in transporting water.

Therefore, the civic body decided to carry out the said project of “great public importance” to augment water supply in the area around Gorai Village for improving the living condition and hygiene of the residents there.

The petitioner submitted that while no destruction of mangroves was contemplated for said project, the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority, while granting clearance in March, 2022, had put a specific condition to obtain permission from the court.

Moreover, as per the September 2018 judgment of the Bombay HC in a Bombay Environment Action Group (BEAG) case, a total freeze has been imposed on destruction of any mangroves in the state and to undertake any work in such a zone, therefore, the civic body was required to approach the HC through present plea.

Advocate Sheetal Shah, representing BEAG, opposed the grant of permission to the project to be carried out in the buffer zone of mangroves.

But the court said that it has to be “alive to the fact that the proposed project was for providing absolutely basic necessity of water for the citizens of the area in the vicinity of Gorai village” and the project fell under permitted exceptions under CRZ norms.

The court accepted a statement by BMC that it was ready to give within one week an undertaking that all conditions stipulated by State Environment Impact Assessment Authority will be followed till completion of the project. Allowing the plea, the bench also directed officials of respondent authorities to “remain vigilant during completion of the project and take appropriate action in case of any deviation from sanction conditions.”