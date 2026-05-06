Detention for anti-BJP post: Bombay High Court clears path for UK doctor to rejoin family, patients in England

Nearly four months after he was detained for allegedly posting objectionable content against a BJP leader, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to modify the Look Out Circular (LOC) against UK-based doctor and YouTuber Sangram Patil (49) in the case, so that he can fly back to England by or after May 11.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashwin D Bhobe took on record undertakings filed by Patil and his parents, assuring his appearance as and when required during the probe and his cooperation with the investigation agency.

He was booked for allegedly posting objectionable content against a BJP leader and was detained on January 10 upon his arrival at the Mumbai airport. On April 15, Advocate General (AG) Milind Sathe for the state government had said that it had no objection to lifting the LOC against Patil if the investigation reports pertaining to the case against him were not made available within three weeks.