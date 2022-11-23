HC calls open manholes ‘death traps’, asks BMC to cover them

Calling open manholes in Mumbai “death traps”, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the BMC to take immediate steps cover them.

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja were hearing a contempt petition filed by a lawyer Ruju Thakker, alleging that BMC had failed to implement HC orders of February and April 2018, which directed that potholes on all arterial roads be repaired and a uniform mechanism be set up to redress residents’ grievances.

Referring to open manholes on the service road of Eastern Express Highway between Mulund to Ghatkopar, Thakker claimed that though several complaints had been filed with the authorities, not a single manhole has been covered.

The HC asked senior advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for BMC, to verify the claim. If the claim proved to be true, it asked the BMC to cover all the manholes and file a compliance report.

Reminding the BMC about the civic commissioner’s assurance to fill potholes and repair roads, the HC noted that as per news reports, certain tenders have been cancelled in this regard. It also reminded the BMC that December 1 was the deadline to fill potholes on “20 worst roads” in the city. To this, the BMC counsel said the process for the same is on.

Meanwhile, Thakker referred to a recent incident in Vasai, where a woman fell into an open manhole and died. After the counsel for Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) told HC that only a few manholes, which were less than three feet deep, were open, CJ Datta remarked, “Three feet manholes are not death traps? These are death traps. Even if one may not die, people may fracture themselves.”

The HC asked the VVMC to file a report on steps taken after the incident and posted next hearing to November 28.