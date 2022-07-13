HC calls for need for water supply to Aurangabad residents, seeks govt action

Expressing “shock” over lack of potable water for residents of Aurangabad city, who have been “shabbily treated” by authorities, the Bombay High Court recently directed the concerned Central and state government authorities to expedite procedure for giving approvals for projects to provide regular drinking water to the city.

It said that residents of Aurangabad city, which is surrounded by places of tourist attraction such as the historic Ajanta, Ellora and Shirdi Saibaba temple, should not be made to wait longer to avail their daily share of potable water and efforts be made to improve water supply which is currently available only once a week.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Ravindra V Ghuge on July 8 passed an order on PIL filed by one Shrihari Anant Shidore and others against Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), raising concerns about inadequate supply of potable water in the city, stating that it is common for the residents to receive such water once a week.

The bench observed, “It is shocking to note that the residents of Aurangabad city have been treated so shabbily by the executive…we expected the respondents, which include both the Central and state governments, to give a better deal to the residents of Aurangabad and nearby areas.”

The then directed the Standing Committee to convene a meeting at the earliest and not beyond August 19 to consider the proposal of the state government.