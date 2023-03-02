HC begins uploading judgments translated in Marathi

A month after the Supreme Court began translating its judgments into regional languages, the Bombay High Court from Wednesday followed suit and began uploading its judgments, translated in Marathi language, on its official website.

The HC, in the translated judgments uploaded on Wednesday, said a separate and dedicated section called ‘Nivdak Nirnay’ (selected judgments) has been made available for citizens to check such judgments, which are translated in Marathi. On Wednesday, three judgments pronounced on February 20 were uploaded in their Marathi version. The translated judgments can be used for the purpose of helping litigants understand the verdict in their mother tongue. The documents cannot be used for any other purpose, including the execution or implementation of the court directives English would continue to be the official language for judgments, the court added.

On January 25, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had launched a service for translating SC judgments and since then, over 2,900 judgments have been translated into various regional languages, including Marathi. The Kerala High Court has also begun publishing its judgments in Malayalam language.