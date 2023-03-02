scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

HC begins uploading judgments translated in Marathi

On January 25, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had launched a service for translating SC judgments and since then, over 2,900 judgments have been translated into various regional languages, including Marathi.

Supreme Court, Marathi language, Bombay High Court, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsThe Kerala High Court has also begun publishing its judgments in Malayalam language.
Listen to this article
HC begins uploading judgments translated in Marathi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A month after the Supreme Court began translating its judgments into regional languages, the Bombay High Court from Wednesday followed suit and began uploading its judgments, translated in Marathi language, on its official website.

The HC, in the translated judgments uploaded on Wednesday, said a separate and dedicated section called ‘Nivdak Nirnay’ (selected judgments) has been made available for citizens to check such judgments, which are translated in Marathi. On Wednesday, three judgments pronounced on February 20 were uploaded in their Marathi version. The translated judgments can be used for the purpose of helping litigants understand the verdict in their mother tongue. The documents cannot be used for any other purpose, including the execution or implementation of the court directives  English would continue to be the official language for judgments, the court added.

Also Read
sanjay raut, bjp, maharashtra news, indian express
BJP brings breach of privilege notice over Sanjay Raut’s remarks, Maharas...
Sanjay Raut in Assembly
Maharashtra Budget Session Live Updates: Assembly Speaker orders inquiry ...
shiv sena functionary murder
Shiv Sena functionary stabbed to death in Thane, 2 arrested
IIT-bombay student suicide: Probe transferred to Crime Branch SIT

On January 25, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had launched a service for translating SC judgments and since then, over 2,900 judgments have been translated into various regional languages, including Marathi. The Kerala High Court has also begun publishing its judgments in Malayalam language.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 01:14 IST
Next Story

Man held for sexual assault of minor, his second arrest in four years for similar offence

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close