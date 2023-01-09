Why HC granted bail to Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak in Videocon loan fraud case

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim bail to former ICICI Bank CEO and managing director Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the Videocon loan fraud case. The two had claimed in their pleas that their arrest by the CBI in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in loans provided to Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group was “illegal”.

The division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj K Chavan held that the Kochhars’ arrest was not in accordance with the law and pointed out non-compliance with the mandate of Sections 41(1)(b)(ii), Section 41-A (notice of appearance issued by investigating officer) and Section 60A (arrests to be made strictly in accordance with the code) of the Criminal Procedure Code, warranting their release on bail. It held that even a special judge had overlooked the mandate of the law while sending them to CBI custody.

The bench held that the reason to arrest the petitioners after four years since the probe began was “not spelt out” in the arrest memos. It said the grounds stated for arresting the petitioners are “unacceptable” and “contrary to the grounds required to arrest a person under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)”.

The court referred to section 41 of the CrPC, which mandates the concerned investigating officer to record reasons in writing while making an arrest. The officer also has to give reasons for not arresting the person as per section 41(1)(b)(ii) of CrPC.

As per the said provision, the five conditions to arrest a person include preventing a person from committing any further offence, for proper probe of the offence, to prevent such a person from causing disappearance or tampering of evidence, to prevent a person from making inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with facts of case. Moreover, the investigating officer can arrest a person after being convinced that unless he or she is arrested, the presence of the same in the court, whenever required cannot be ensured.

Referring to the present case, the bench observed that in the column ‘grounds of arrest’ mentioned in the arrest memo, the CBI officer had merely stated that the Kochhars were not cooperating and disclosing true and full facts of the case,” and same was “contrary to the facts on record.”

The high court noted that the only reason mentioned by the CBI was that the petitioners had not co-operated and had not given true and correct disclosure and the “same cannot be a ground for arrest.”

Advertisement

The court noted that the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in Selvi vs State of Karnataka had held that “merely because an accused does not confess, it cannot be said that the accused have not cooperated with the investigation.”

Justice Mohite-Dere, who wrote for the bench, said “the role of courts in protecting personal liberty and ensuring that investigations are not used as a tool of harassment has been reiterated time and again.”

The bench noted that the Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in the case had begun in December 2017 after which petitioners appeared and submitted documents related to the case, and from 2019 to June 2022, for around four years, neither were summons issued to the petitioners nor was any communication established by the CBI with them.

Advertisement

“What was the reason to arrest the petitioners after four years is not spelt out in the arrest memos,” the bench said.

It added that the reasons given in the arrest memos appeared to be “casual, mechanical and perfunctory and clearly without application of mind.” It held that the “ground for arrest” of the petitioners mentioned in the arrest memos is in “clear breach of the mandatory provisions of Sections 41 and 41-A and 60-A of CrPC.”

Referring to the Supreme Court’s Arnesh Kumar judgment, the bench said “personal liberty of an individual is an important aspect of constitutional mandate” and “merely because an arrest can be made because it is lawful, does not mandate that arrest must be made.”

The bench noted that the reasons recorded in the grounds of arrest do not comply with the conditions of Section 41(1)(b)(ii), therefore, they do not disclose as to whether the arrest was necessary.

It also noted that it is incumbent on courts to ensure due compliance of section 41 and 41A of the CrPC, failing which the person suspected for the offence may be granted release on bail.

Advertisement

It held that the remand order passed by a special CBI judge does not record satisfaction required for authorising the detention of the petitioners and ensuring the arrest was legal. “The onus of recording satisfaction lies not only on the officer but even on the Judge.”

The bench said that in view of findings recorded by it granting interim relief to Kochhars, it did not further go into the submissions by Chanda’s lawyer that a woman officer was not present at the time of her arrest.