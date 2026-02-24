After 19 years in jail, HC grants bail to 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case convict

Bombay High Court grants bail to Faisal Ataur Rahman Shaikh, who was serving a life sentence in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case. (File photo)

More than 19 years after his arrest, the Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Faisal Ataur Rahman Shaikh, who was serving a life sentence in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case.

Shaikh had remained behind bars despite being acquitted last year in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, after the High Court set aside the 2015 special court verdict that had awarded him and four others the death penalty and sentenced seven others to life imprisonment. He could not be released as he had not secured relief in the Aurangabad arms haul case.

A division bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha A Deshpande allowed Shaikh’s plea seeking bail pending the hearing and final disposal of his appeal against conviction in the arms haul case. The detailed order is awaited.