HC asks state to respond on Raju Shetti’s PIL seeking SOPs to tackle lumpy skin disease

The Bombay High Court recently issued notice and sought a response by the state government to a public interest litigation (PIL) by former MP Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, who has sought issuing of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to tackle lumpy skin disease, which has led to the death of a large number of cows in Maharashtra.

A division bench of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Laddha on October 19 issued notice to the respondents, including the state Agricultural and Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development department.

The petitioners have sought various relief from the state government, including formation of SOPs and appointment of veterinary practitioners as ‘lumpy skin disease fighters’ so that they are provided all rights, facilities and equipment to treat cattle.

The PIL by Shetti and two other farmers, filed through advocates Asim Sarode, Ajinkya Udane and Ajit Deshpande, said lumpy skin disease was on the rise but the state government is not taking any measures to tackle it except issuing circulars on the issue. It said the government ought to take steps under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act.