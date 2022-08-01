HC asks state govt for detailed affidavit on disposal of seized tobacco products

THE AURANGABAD bench of the Bombay High Court recently directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit on the mechanism for disposal of seized tobacco and allied products banned in the state and the quantity of the same disposed of up till now through such a mechanism.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking direction to constitute a special unit/special task force in every district to stop the manufacturing, storage, transport and sale of banned tobacco and allied products by conducting raids and initiating criminal actions and demanded a helpline to complain about such banned practices.

The plea also sought strict implementation of guidelines of the state government according to the May 29, 2020, government resolution (GR) that prohibited consumption and spitting of tobacco, supari, pan masala and gutkha in public places to prevent the spread of the epidemic diseases. The state lawyer sought time to file an affidavit explaining the actions taken so far, which the court allowed. A division bench on July 28 passed the order in PIL by Dadasaheb Pawar, a social activist and agriculturist from Ahmednagar.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox