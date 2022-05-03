Bombay HC asks state authority to expeditiously decide 16-year-old’s plea to donate part of her liver to ailing father

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the state government authority to expeditiously decide an application of a 16-year-old girl, seeking an approval to donate part of her liver to her ailing father who was in the need of liver transplant.

As per the Regional Authorisation Committee under Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994, the minor cannot donate without approval of appropriate authority of the state government.

A single-judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere on may 2 was hearing a plea by a 16 years, 2 months and 13 days old girl filed through her mother.

Advocate Tapan Thatte for the petitioner stated that the minor’s father is diagnosed with ‘Liver Cirrhosis Decompensated’ and is in need of liver transplant. Thatte added that appropriate authority had evaluated all the near relatives as potential-donors, however, except for the petitioner minor daughter, none have been found medically suitable.

He added that the family is unable to find any other suitable donor and the petitioner being a minor is unable to donate a part of her liver, without approval of the appropriate authority or the State Government.

The lawyer said that the daughter, on April 25 filed an application seeking approval of the authority for transplanting part of her liver to her ailing father, however, the petitioner has not received any response till date, therefore plea in HC

Government Pleader Priyabhushan P Kakade stated that if the petitioner submits all necessary documents during the course of the day, her application will be considered on the basis of the said documents, expeditiously.

“Since the condition of the petitioner’s father is critical, we request that the said application be decided, as expeditiously as possible, and in any event on or before May 4, 2022,” the bench noted and disposed of the plea.