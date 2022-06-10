HC asks petitioner to deposit Rs 1 L to hear PIL on Metro station renaming

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed a petitioner to deposit Rs 1 lakh as a pre-condition for hearing a PIL seeking to revise a station’s name on the Mumbai Metro Line 7 from “Dindoshi” to “Pathanwadi”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing a PIL by Naee Roshni Social Organisation filed by advocate Sahood Anwar Naqvi.

The plea challenged the July 18, 2019 order passed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which sought to revise station names on lines 2A and 7 of Mumbai Metro.

The PIL claimed that renaming of “Pathanwadi” metro station to “Dindoshi” was a “sheer violation of the policy framed by MMRDA pertaining to naming metro stations”.

The petitioner alleged that under undue political pressure and requests of two MLAs Atul Bhatkhalkar and Sunil Prabhu, the name “Pathanwadi” was revised to “Dindoshi”, despite RTI replies stating that Dindoshi is a revenue village and not the nearest Wadi. The plea said the renaming was “arbitrary”, affects the sentiments of residents of “Pathanwadi” and was against the constitutional rights of the residents.