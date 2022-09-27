HC asks petitioner seeking speedy trial in POCSO cases to approach ad-hoc committee

The PIL also said Section 35 of the POCSO Act, which provides commencement and conclusion of trials within a year, was not being followed by special courts. (File Photo)

THE BOMBAY High Court Monday directed a petitioner seeking directions to special courts to expedite trials in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases, to approach the ad-hoc committee formed by the court.

The court said it would pass orders based on the outcome of the hearing by the three-judge committee. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav J Jamdar was hearing a PIL by a certain Rashmi Taylor seeking directions to subordinate courts to record evidence of victim and witnesses in a case of 2018 within two months and and to expedite disposal of POCSO cases by conducting trials in effective manner. The plea also sought directions to record evidence of all victims in POCSO matters within 30 days of court taking cognizance of offence. The PIL also said Section 35 of the POCSO Act, which provides commencement and conclusion of trials within a year, was not being followed by special courts.