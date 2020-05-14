HC asks Navi Mumbai civic body for list, prices of protective gear distributed among staff

Justice S J Kathawalla passed the order Tuesday on a writ petition filed by Samaj Samata Kamgar SIngh, a body of sanitation and health workers of the civic body. (File) Justice S J Kathawalla passed the order Tuesday on a writ petition filed by Samaj Samata Kamgar SIngh, a body of sanitation and health workers of the civic body. (File)

The Bombay High Court has directed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to file an affidavit listing details of distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), N95 face masks, hand gloves, and hand sanitisers provided to the essential services workers, including contract workers for solid waste management, road cleaning, and day-to-day transportation of garbage, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The court also asked the civic body to disclose from which companies and at what prices the protective gears were purchased and how often they are replaced or replenished.

Justice S J Kathawalla passed the order Tuesday on a writ petition filed by Samaj Samata Kamgar Sangh, a body of sanitation and health workers of the civic body.

The petition pointing out how thousands of civic workers have been working each day amid the lockdown without any protective gear and submitted that due to the “lackadaisical approach” of the authorities a few workers had tested positive for Covid-19, while at least 24 people were placed under quarantine.

The petition sought protective gear, a daily allowance of Rs 300 and insurance to nearly 6,277 essential services workers, including 3,261 engaged in solid waste management, road cleaning, and day-to-day transportation of garbage. While the civic body is providing insurance of Rs 50 lakh to its workers who succumb to Covid-19, as well as a daily allowance of Rs 300 to frontline workers, the same facilities should be offered to contract workers, the plea urged.

Advocates Bhavesh Parmar, Rahul Gaikwad, and Nikita Abhyankar for the petitioner union submitted, “Workers compelled to handle garbage and solid waste with bare hands and are not provided with any water to clean their hands and feet throughout the day. Despite the workers discharging essential services and have been regularly reporting to work, they are not provided with any protection from Covid-19 and are highly exposed to catching the deadly disease.”

Advocate Sandeep Marne, for the municipal corporation, stated protective equipment is being provided from time to time to all workers and sought time to take instructions to inform the court as to when the facilities were last provided.

The bench expressed concerns over the plight of workers and said it is a right of essential workers to be provided with protective gears and directed the civic body to file a response to the plea setting out the number of protective equipment in possession prior to the announcement of lockdown and subsequent additions along with a detailed breakup of distribution thereafter.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on May 14.

