HC asks Maharashtra govt to give details on functioning of shelter, observation homes for children

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently directed the Maharashtra government to collect and provide data, statistics and state of affairs of institutions, including observation homes, where children in conflict with law are lodged, as well as of state-run shelter homes for special children.

A division bench of Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Rajesh N Laddha was on September 23 hearing a suo motu public interest litigation it had initiated last year, in which amicus curiae Akshay Kulkarni, assisting the court, had informed HC that those in charge of shelter homes for special children in Jalna were “turning a blind eye” to observations made by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in regard to unhygienic conditions in the homes.

The HC had expressed shock after a report of DLSA chairperson mentioned that fodder of animals, including cows and calves, were kept in a room of such homes, creating unsuitable conditions for children.

On August 20, the HC asked Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) A R Kale to take instructions from concerned law enforcement machinery on whether the Jalna Police has probed financial illegalities and irregularities in such homes.

On September 9, Kale had assured the court that chargesheet in the crime pertaining to irregularities in Jalna shelter homes will be submitted within two weeks by the police. However, on September 23, Kale said that while he had tried to communicate with the investigating officer, he could not get a response.

“The AGP shall remind the investigating officer of the consequences if the orders of the court are not respected and/or responded. If, within a period of one week from today, the investigating officer does not respond to the AGP and then place on record the chargesheet, then this court would not hesitate to issue a warrant against the investigating officer,” the HC said.

The bench will hear the matter next on October 7.