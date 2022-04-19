HC asks govt about steps taken to prevent child marriages

Maintaining that hardly any FIR has been registered against child marriages, the Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to explain steps taken by it to stop this practice.

The HC was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Child Marriage Prohibition Committee, Hadapsar in Pune, and social activists, seeking directions to the Maharashtra government to formulate rules for effective implementation of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, alleging under-reported and unreported incidents of child marriage in the state.

Justice A A Sayed and Justice Abhay Ahuja were hearing a plea filed through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane, which stated that effects of early marriage has devastating consequences for a girl, and in the absence of rules, almost one lakh child marriages take place every year in the state. Referring to a news report, the plea claimed that 1,500 child marriages had taken place in one Maharashtra district in the last two years.

It added that there is a requirement to set up a special juvenile police unit to work in coordination with various authorities. It also sought a system to rescue such victims, cancel the marriages and take penal action against the parents.

The plea alleged that while the state women and child welfare department has claimed that no child marriage has taken place in the state in last three years, such marriages continue to take place in tribal belts and backward regions.

The PIL also sought directions to form a committee, along with members of Child Line and other NGOs, to draft standard operating procedures to properly implement the 2006 Act.

Additional Government Pleader Reena Salunkhe told the HC that rules under the 2006 Act have been formulated and a committee has been instituted to look into their effective implementation.

Maintaining that “there hardly seems to be any FIR registered” reflecting the number of the child marriages that have allegedly taken place, the HC asked the Maharashtra government to inform what steps have it taken and proposed to deter child marriages. It will hear the case next on June 13.