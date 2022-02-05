scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 04, 2022
Must Read

HC asks Centre for road map of steps taken to fill empty positions

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Union government to submit a short note giving a road map of what steps are being taken to ensure such appointments are made at the earliest.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
February 5, 2022 12:52:32 am
Bombay High CourtBombay High Court (File Photo)

Expressing displeasure over the delay in the appointment of the chairperson of Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT) in Mumbai and officers of Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), the Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Union government to submit a short note giving a road map of what steps are being taken to ensure such appointments are made at the earliest.

DRTs are constituted under the Union finance ministry to enable banks and other financial institutions to recover debt from borrowers in a speedy manner.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing pleas seeking direction to the Centre to appoint the chairperson of DRAT, Mumbai. The HC has been passing directions to aid litigants who are left without an appellate panel, due to vacancies in DRAT. The bench remarked: “We are doing the function of DRAT now… We are tired of the adjectives being used (by the central government) that due diligence is being done (for appointing the chairperson of DRAT)… What due diligence?”

More from Mumbai

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Union finance ministry and other departments of the central government, said the process is on to appoint a DRAT chairperson. The HC told Singh, “Please convey to your officers that if we do not get a proper picture by Thursday, we may have to think otherwise.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement