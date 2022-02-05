HC asks Centre for road map of steps taken to fill empty positions

Expressing displeasure over the delay in the appointment of the chairperson of Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT) in Mumbai and officers of Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), the Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Union government to submit a short note giving a road map of what steps are being taken to ensure such appointments are made at the earliest.

DRTs are constituted under the Union finance ministry to enable banks and other financial institutions to recover debt from borrowers in a speedy manner.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing pleas seeking direction to the Centre to appoint the chairperson of DRAT, Mumbai. The HC has been passing directions to aid litigants who are left without an appellate panel, due to vacancies in DRAT. The bench remarked: “We are doing the function of DRAT now… We are tired of the adjectives being used (by the central government) that due diligence is being done (for appointing the chairperson of DRAT)… What due diligence?”

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Union finance ministry and other departments of the central government, said the process is on to appoint a DRAT chairperson. The HC told Singh, “Please convey to your officers that if we do not get a proper picture by Thursday, we may have to think otherwise.”