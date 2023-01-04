HC asks CBI to reply to Kochhars’ plea claiming arrest ‘illegal’

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its reply to plea by former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak, claiming their arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in loans provided to the Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group, was “illegal”. The two have sought release from custody. The court will hear Kochhars’ plea on Friday, January 6.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan was hearing a plea, in which Chanda Kochhar has stated that she was arrested without prior sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act and also sought directions from the High Court to quash and set aside the remand order and CBI FIR.

ICICI Bank and Chanda Kochhar have been under regulatory scrutiny after The Indian Express first reported on March 29, 2018, that Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with Deepak and two relatives, six months after his firm got a Rs 3,250-crore loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.

In 2019, the CBI had lodged an FIR against the Kochhar couple, Dhoot and multiple firms, including Nupower Renewables and Videocon Industries, for allegedly cheating ICICI Bank of Rs 1,730 crore until March 2012.

The case was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency had also added Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the IPC in the case after their arrest, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

In its FIR, the CBI had also named Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd, Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and unknown public servants as accused. It alleged that “the accused (Chanda Kochhar) sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat ICICI Bank”.

Kochhars’ lawyer had said that the arrest was carried out after four years and was in violation of Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which mandates that the investigating officer would have to issue a notice of appearance before an arrest is made.

On December 27 last year, the vacation bench of the HC had refused urgent hearing to Kochhars and asked them to approach the regular court.