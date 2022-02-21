Bombay HC asks BJP leader to deposit Rs 2 lakh to hear PIL against minister’s ‘illegal’ flight use

The Bombay High Court Monday directed BJP leader Vishwas Pathak to deposit Rs 2 lakh in court, failing which his plea would stand dismissed.

Pathak has sought through PIL directions to Congress leader and State energy minister Nitin Raut to reimburse power companies of more than Rs 40 lakh, allegedly spent on “illegal” use of chartered flights during the Covid-induced lockdown in 2020.

The court said that as per PIL rules, Pathak was required to put a security deposit of Rs 2 lakh within 10 days and his plea will be heard two weeks thereafter.