HC allows Ganesh mandal to play modified audio-visual clip at pandal

The Bombay High Court, in a special hearing on Friday, disposed a plea filed by a Ganesh mandal in Kalyan against notices issued by the police, directing the removal of certain audio-visual clips played at the pandal based on the theme of the recent the split in the Shiv Sena and allegedly against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The decorations put up by the mandal, run by the Vijay Tarun Mandal Trust, included audio and video clips narrating the theme. Vijay Salvi, a Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan, is a member of the trust.

The HC noted that the objectionable portions of the clips have been modified by the mandal and were acceptable to everyone. It went on to allow the playing of the modified audio transcript and visual clip submitted to the court at the pandal. The court further asked the authorities to consider applications filed by the mandal seeking fire safety and traffic police nod as well as permission for use of loudspeakers.

Hundreds of police personnel had allegedly removed the decorative set installed at the pandal on August 31 and registered a case against Salvi and others for offences punishable under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation to cause riot) and 505(2) (statements promoting enmity) of IPC.

While deciding that it will not install the idol this time, the mandal in Kalyan’s Rambaug approached the HC against the police action. Kalyan is one of the strongholds of Shinde and his son Shrikant is a member of Lok Sabha from Kalyan.

Sachin Gunjal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) of Thane police, had said on Thursday, “We had served notice to him (Salvi). The design of the set was objectionable and it would have incited conflict between two groups. Therefore, we had to take action and remove the design.”

A holiday court of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Madhav J Jamdar was hearing a plea filed by the mandal seeking quashing of notices issued by the Kalyan Police on August 25 under Section 149 of Criminal Procedure Code, which empowers every police officer to take preventive action.

The police had claimed that it had lodged the FIR to ensure that law and order was maintained. However, Salvi had claimed that the action was politically motivated. The petition claimed that the mandal has depicted its own views in respect of the current political scenario. It added that assuming that the mandal has alleged that some political leaders are trying to destabilise Sena and labelled them as traitors, it does not mean the mandal has committed an offence as stated in FIR.

The petition claimed that the notices were vague and infringed upon the Right to Freedom of Speech.

The mandal, through advocate Rajesh Datar, agreed to delete some portion of the audio transcript and modify the visual clip, which had been termed as “objectionable”. The HC then allowed the mandal to display the modified clip at the pandal, subject to the mandal receiving other permissions that are pending.