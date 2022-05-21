HC allows DHFL promoter Wadhawan to visit pvt hospital for surgery follow-up

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to visit Kokilaben Ambani hospital for follow-up post nasal surgery on Monday, May 23. The order came during the hearing on his urgent interim application against a special CBI court order.

Wadhawan was arrested by the CBI in 2020 in connection with the Yes Bank case. He was later placed under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

On April 8, allowing Wadhawan to undergo nasal surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, the HC had said he will be admitted at the hospital for the surgery and post-operative care for two weeks.

The high court had then set aside the special CBI court order against Wadhawan, which had directed him to be shifted to state-run J J Hospital from a private hospital in Mumbai where he was lodged for 15 months before being moved to Taloja Central prison on March 25.

“After the stipulated period, Wadhawan be taken back to Taloja Central Prison and in case of any necessity he be taken to J J hospital/KEM hospital. Petition stands disposed…The CBI court order is set aside,” the bench had held. On Friday, a vacation bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav was informed by Wadhawan’s lawyers that post surgery, the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital had asked him to come for a follow-up visit.

The court noted that the discharge summary of Wadhawan given by the private hospital had stated that he was required to visit the hospital for ENT, cardiology and urology follow up pursuant to his discharge.

However, the prison authorities refused the same, stating that the court order did not provide for such follow-up visits and if there was a need for the same, he could be taken to a state or civic hospital. Wadhawan moved the vacation bench seeking clarification on the same. The judge on Friday permitted Wadhawan to visit the private hospital. Further, the judge granted him liberty to move the HC in the event he is required to go for any further follow ups.

Wadhawan also pointed out another medical issue pertaining to his urinary system, saying that it required attention. However, prison authorities clarified that J J Hospital had facilities to test and treat him if required and he could be taken there.