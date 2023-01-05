HC again expresses displeasure over Mumbai-Goa highway widening ‘progressing at snail’s pace’

The Bombay High Court has expressed displeasure over the Maharashtra government claiming that the widening of the Mumbai-Goa national highway’s 42km stretch beginning from Panvel was complete even as photographs submitted by a petitioner told a different story.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne, while hearing a public-interest petition filed by Owais Anwar Pechkar, a commuter on the highway (NH 66), observed on Wednesday that the work “is progressing at a snail’s pace” and needed to be expedited.

Pechkar, a resident of Chiplun city in Konkan, has sought directions to the state and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to fill the potholes, resolve other issues faced by commuters and complete the widening work in an expeditious manner.

In March last year, the court observed that the pace of the work, which started in 2010 was “disappointing to say the least”. In October last year, the court again observed that not much progress had been achieved.

The court said it had expected the NHAI to ensure that the upgradation of the 84km stretch between Panvel and Indapur is not impeded. It also asked the authority to fill the potholes on the stretch.

An NHAI affidavit, which the court perused on Wednesday, stated that the 84km stretch was subdivided into two sections. The first section, of 42 km, is complete and a concessionaire has been appointed to carry out the work on the second section, it stated.

However, Pechkar, who appeared in person, contested the NHAI’s claims and referred to photographs showing the “incomplete work” in parts of the first stretch. He submitted that such portions were filled with potholes and that the authority had not complied with the court’s orders and instead misled it, because “the work is still to be carried out”.

“We are not happy with the manner in which the affidavit is filed. The counsel for the NHAI shall take proper instructions in the matter from the officers concerned. It appears that the work is progressing at a snail’s pace. The same is required to be expedited. The affidavit does not appear to be in consonance with the existing state of affairs of the road from 0 to 42 km,” the bench observed.

The bench directed the NHAI to file a detailed affidavit in response to its own observations and the petitioner’s grievances.

Government pleader P P Kakade submitted a periodical status report before the court and stated that “the entire work, which is to the extent of 355 km, would be completed by May 2023”. The bench then sought a detailed affidavit from the state government and posted further hearing in the matter to January 31.