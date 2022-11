THREE-MONTH pregnant Sana Raju Sheikh, 28, heaved a sigh of relief with the opening of Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) polyclinic and diagnostic centre in her neighbourhood in Chougule, Borivali, as it saved her the hassle of travelling to the centre at Carter Road five kilometres away.

“At the centre, the gynecologist on duty prescribed some blood tests for which I wasn’t charged anything,” said Sheikh.