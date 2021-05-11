Hazare files plea for case transfer

Social activist Anna Hazare has filed a plea before the principal judge of a sessions court, seeking transfer of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case to another court.

Hazare claimed that his PIL filed before the Bombay High Court in 2018 had challenged the sale of sugar cooperative factories in the state, which is pending. The HC had, while deciding another PIL filed by one Surinder Arora, directed an investigation in the case. The transfer application filed by Hazara says Arora “is won over by the accused” so that other protest petitions, including his, are not heard in the case. The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing has filed a closure report in the case, giving a clean chit to directors of the cooperatives and others, including leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Arora had filed a protest petition opposing the closure report, which is pending.