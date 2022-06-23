Have support of 22 MLAs, 19 met CM Thackeray: Shiv Sena

Ajay Choudhari, who was on Tuesday appointed the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader by Uddhav Thackeray, said that 19 MLAs attended the meeting with the chief minister at his official bungalow Varsha Wednesday evening.

“We have the support of 22 MLAs and 19 of them attended the meeting with the CM. We will all stay at St Regis hotel on Wednesday night and on Thursday, everyone will be allowed to go home.” He claimed that nearly 500 Shiv Sainiks are guarding the hotel.

Choudhari, the MLA from Sewree, said he would be going home on Wednesday night. “MLAs like Ravindra Waikar and Aaditya Thackeray would also go home tonight,” he added.

He said that Minister Dada Bhuse, a close associate of rebel leader Eknath Shinde, was still in Mumbai and so was former minister Sanjay Rathod.

Choudhari further said that Cabinet Minister Gulabrao Patil had left to join the group of rebel MLAs and so had MLA yogesh Kadam, son of Sena leader Ramdas Kadam.

When contacted, Ramdas Kadam said, “My son has taken a decision to join Eknath Shinde’s team. He asked me and I told him to take the decision that he felt was appropriate. I will continue to be a Shiv Sainik.”