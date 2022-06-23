scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Have support of 22 MLAs, 19 met CM Thackeray: Shiv Sena

Ajay Choudhari, the MLA from Sewree, said he would be going home on Wednesday night. “MLAs like Ravindra Waikar and Aaditya Thackeray would also go home tonight,” he added.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
June 23, 2022 12:51:21 am
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray virtually addresses the people of the state, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra is facing a crisis following the dissidence of a section of its MLA led by party leader Eknath Shinde. (PTI Photo)

Ajay Choudhari, who was on Tuesday appointed the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader by Uddhav Thackeray, said that 19 MLAs attended the meeting with the chief minister at his official bungalow Varsha Wednesday evening.

“We have the support of 22 MLAs and 19 of them attended the meeting with the CM. We will all stay at St Regis hotel on Wednesday night and on Thursday, everyone will be allowed to go home.” He claimed that nearly 500 Shiv Sainiks are guarding the hotel.

Also Read |Allies say MVA stable, blame the crisis on ‘Operation Lotus’

Choudhari, the MLA from Sewree, said he would be going home on Wednesday night. “MLAs like Ravindra Waikar and Aaditya Thackeray would also go home tonight,” he added.

He said that Minister Dada Bhuse, a close associate of rebel leader Eknath Shinde, was still in Mumbai and so was former minister Sanjay Rathod.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
More Premium Stories >>

Choudhari further said that Cabinet Minister Gulabrao Patil had left to join the group of rebel MLAs and so had MLA yogesh Kadam, son of Sena leader Ramdas Kadam.

More from Mumbai
Political Pulse |Once Bal Thackeray said ‘will step down if Sena asks’. Uddhav echoes same, hopes for a repeat

When contacted, Ramdas Kadam said, “My son has taken a decision to join Eknath Shinde’s team. He asked me and I told him to take the decision that he felt was appropriate. I will continue to be a Shiv Sainik.”

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement