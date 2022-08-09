scorecardresearch
Have sought Centre nod to prosecute Rashmi Shukla: Mumbai Police to court

The application comes nearly three months after the Colaba Police in April filed a chargesheet naming Shukla, of which the magistrate court is yet to take cognizance.

August 9, 2022 3:42:33 am
An FIR was registered against Rashmi Shukla at the Colaba police station earlier this year. (File Photo)

The Mumbai Police have filed an application before the Esplanade court that a proposal has been sent to the Centre seeking approval to file a chargesheet against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla. The Colaba Police in their application stated that a sanction under section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been sought.

As per provisions of section 197 of CrPc, a sanction is required from the competent authority to prosecute public servants if an act they are alleged to have committed directly concerns their official duty. The authority is required to consider all the material presented to it before deciding on whether a sanction to prosecute the person can be recommended.

In this case, when the chargesheet was filed against Shukla, a sanction was not taken, citing that the sections in the case were for offences including forgery. Sources said the stand taken by then investigators and senior officials was that a sanction was not required as the acts allegedly committed do not fall under the purview of the accused’s duty as a police officer.

The Mumbai Police have now decided to seek sanction for the same.

An FIR was registered against Shukla at the Colaba police station earlier this year under the Indian Telegraph Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by senior police officer Rajiv Jain, accusing Shukla of having put the phone numbers of NCP leader Eknath Khadse and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut under surveillance. The alleged illegal phone-tapping had taken place when Shukla headed the State Intelligence Department (SID) during the erstwhile rule of the BJP government.

In the last week of April, the Colaba police filed a 750-page chargesheet that included statements of 18 witnesses and other documentary evidence. Witnesses in the case are Khadse, Raut, former additional chief secretary (ACS) and other personnel who worked in SID when Shukla was incharge.

Shukla was then charged under sections 165 (Public servant obtaining any valuable thing, without consideration, from a person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and section 26 of Telegraph Act.

Soon after the formation of the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state, a new investigating officer was appointed to investigate the case.

“In this case, there are stringent sections of forgery that have been implied, so in such instances it is not mandatory for the police to seek prior approval from the government before prosecuting a government servant. But if bailable sections were implied then it is compulsory to seek approval before chargesheeting any government servant,” said an officer.

