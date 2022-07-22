scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Shiv Sanvaad Yatra: Have set out to build Sena afresh, says Aaditya Thackeray

Sena workers from Thane, loyal to Aaditya, put up a strong show of support at Thane toll naka as he traversed the stretch as part of his three-day 'Shiv Sanvaad Yatra' of four districts — Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad — to revive support for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
Updated: July 22, 2022 2:56:40 am
Yuva Sena, Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAaditya Thackeray. (File)

In his first major outreach programme outside Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday held a gathering in Thane, the fief of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as part of his attempt to rally Sena cadre after the revolt by Shinde and a large section of party MLAs.

Sena workers from Thane, loyal to Aaditya, put up a strong show of support at Thane toll naka as he traversed the stretch as part of his three-day ‘Shiv Sanvaad Yatra’ of four districts — Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad — to revive support for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

He held meetings at Bhiwandi and Shahpur in Thane, where Shinde has a substantial support base. Calling the Shinde faction of Sena “traitors”, Aaditya said in Bhiwandi, “They are traitors and stabbed us in our back. Now also if you have even a little shame left, resign as MLAs and face elections.”

He, however, also said that if someone returns to the Thackeray faction, the “doors of Matoshree (the personal residence of Thackerays) will be opened as we have a big heart”.

“We kept working for the people but we made one mistake… we couldn’t do politics. Neither did we go after Opposition MLAs and troubled them nor did we keep a watch on the movements of our MLAs and MPs as we trusted them. The faith we put on them (rebels) has landed us in this situation today,” Aaditya said.

“We need humanity in politics… dirty politics should stop as it would create havoc in the country,” he added.

Speaking at the rally, Aaditya said, “I am embarking on this yatra and come to Bhiwandi to get the blessings of people. I have set out to build the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra afresh.”

“The MVA government had carried out development works in the state. But in the current dispensation, there are only two members in the Cabinet (Shinde and Fadnavis). The state is facing flood, but amid this, they (rebels) are trying to threaten our Shiv Sainiks so that they would switch (allegiance). But our Shiv Sainiks do not pay heed to such tactics. I am sure this government will collapse. It was formed illegally,” the Yuva Sena chief said.

Later in the day, while addressing a rally in Nashik, Aaditya said, “We can’t do (dirty) politics and that is why people have been betraying us. I have been told a many times that good people have no place in politics. The political drama that happened proves this. But I want to change this picture and prove that good people can also do politics. But for that I want your support.”

