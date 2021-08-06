Have sanctioned Rs 100 crore for road repairs in Konkan, western Maharashtra, says Gadkari

Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that his department had sanctioned Rs 100 crore to repair roads affected by the unprecedented rains in the Konkan and western Maharashtra region.

The amount includes Rs 52 crore for temporary restoration and Rs 48 crore for permanent restoration.

Gadkari said the Vashishti Bridge near Chiplun on Mumbai-Goa Highway was badly damaged but was restored within 72 hours by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for commuters. The NHAI had worked round the clock and repaired the bridge on the Vashisthi river in three days.

The Union minister said that interruptions at Parshuram Ghat, Karul Ghat, Amba Ghat have also been cleared. He said temporary restoration work has been initiated and permanent restoration works will also be taken up on priority.