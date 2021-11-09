‘I have no underworld links, will reveal his’, Nawab Malik retorts to allegations by Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday refuted allegations by opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis that he had struck a property deal with people linked to the Mumbai underworld and those convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. Malik hit back at Fadnavis stating that he would hold a press conference on Thursday to expose Fadanvis’s links with the underworld.

“It has been said that we purchased 1.5 lakh sq ft of land for peanuts and created fake tenancies. This is a fallacious claim,” Malik said.

Malik claimed that the land was owned by one Munira Patel from whom his family had leased land for a godown through their company Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd.

“Patel approached us and told us that she wanted to sell us the land on which our godown that we had leased existed. We took ownership of the land and got the registration done through one Salim Patel who had the power of attorney,” Malik said.

Fadnavis had alleged that Mohd Salim Ishaq Patel was the frontman of Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister.

“We purchased the land from the original owner and paid mandated registration fees. Fadnavis spoke about the Mumbai bomb blast and referred to one Sardar Shahwali Khan. Khan’s father was a watchman of this compound and the family had managed to get their names on the property records staking a claim on 300 meters of land. When we came to know about it we paid them money to surrender their rights that they had created on this land,” said Malik. He added that he was ready to face a probe.

“Fadnavis has made a mountain out of a molehill. He can go to any agency that he wants. I have all the legal documents with me and am ready to face any agency. I categorically deny that property was purchased from anyone who had underworld links,” Malik said.

“Fadnavis has raked up the issue of the underworld. I will now reveal his links and how he held the entire Mumbai city hostage by using the underworld. I am going to drop a hydrogen bomb on Thursday,” Malik said.